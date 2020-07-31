AdvanSix: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) decreased 0.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 51.76% year over year to $0.41, which beat the estimate of $0.31.

Revenue of $233,022,000 decreased by 32.50% year over year, which missed the estimate of $281,300,000.

Outlook

AdvanSix hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 31, 2020

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/asix/mediaframe/39052/indexr.html

Technicals

52-week high: $27.22

Company's 52-week low was at $8.06

Price action over last quarter: Up 2.18%

Company Description

AdvanSix Inc. is an integrated manufacturer of Nylon 6, a polymer resin. Nylon 6 is a synthetic material used by the customers to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films, which in turn are used in such end-products as automotive and electronic components, carpets, sports apparel, fishing nets and food and industrial packaging. In addition, it also sells a variety of other products, all of which are produced as part of the Nylon 6 resin manufacturing process including caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizers, and other chemical intermediates. Geographically, the group operates through the United States and its business is also expanding internationally but it derives the majority of revenue from the United States region.