Recap: Astronics Q2 Earnings

Shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 289.47% year over year to ($0.36), which missed the estimate of ($0.31).

Revenue of $123,694,000 decreased by 34.59% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $110,030,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $500,000,000 and $525,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 31, 2020

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=140405

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $38.04

52-week low: $6.99

Price action over last quarter: Up 10.14%

Company Overview

Astronics Corp supplies products to the aerospace, defense, and other industries. The company has two reportable segments namely Aerospace and Test Systems. Aerospace segment serves three primary markets: military, commercial transport and business jet markets. Test Systems segment serves the aerospace, defense, and semiconductor markets. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Aerospace segment. Geographically, it generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.