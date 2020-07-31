US Silica Holdings: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of US Silica Holdings (NYSE:SLCA) moved higher by 8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 164.29% over the past year to ($0.09), which beat the estimate of ($0.51).

Revenue of $172,537,000 decreased by 56.30% year over year, which beat the estimate of $143,570,000.

Outlook

US Silica Holdings hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

US Silica Holdings hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 31, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8mvkqiha

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $14.83

Company's 52-week low was at $0.79

Price action over last quarter: Up 64.73%

Company Overview

U.S. Silica is one of the leading suppliers of sand used in hydraulic fracturing of oil and gas wells. The company delivers sand in most major basins via its extensive logistics network and has an emerging last-mile logistics capability to deliver sand direct to the well site. Additionally, the company supplies relatively smaller amounts of sand used for various industrial applications, such as glass-making.