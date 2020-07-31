Recap: Stellus Capital Investment Q2 Earnings

Shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 3.45% year over year to $0.28, which beat the estimate of $0.24.

Revenue of $13,841,000 decreased by 2.32% year over year, which missed the estimate of $14,530,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 31, 2020

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: http://www.stelluscapital.com/cgi-bin/credit/corporation/reports.pl

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $15.04

Company's 52-week low was at $4.10

Price action over last quarter: Up 2.37%

Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corp is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The company invests in various sectors, such as business services, energy, general industrial, government services, healthcare, software and specialty finance. Business activity of the firm is functioned through the United States and it generates revenue in the form of interest income on debt investments and capital gains and distributions.