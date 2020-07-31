10 Stocks To Watch For July 31, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $9.38 billion before the opening bell. Caterpillar shares rose 2.3% to $139.85 in pre-market trading.

(NYSE: CAT) to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $9.38 billion before the opening bell. Caterpillar shares rose 2.3% to $139.85 in pre-market trading. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter. The company reported a 12% year-over-year rise in its daily active users. Facebook shares gained 6.5% to $249.75 in the pre-market trading session.

(NASDAQ: FB) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter. The company reported a 12% year-over-year rise in its daily active users. Facebook shares gained 6.5% to $249.75 in the pre-market trading session. Analysts are expecting Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE: JCI) to have earned $0.48 per share on revenue of $5.13 billion in the latest quarter. Johnson Controls will release earnings before the markets open. Johnson Controls shares gained 0.5% to $37.44 in pre-market trading.

(NYSE: JCI) to have earned $0.48 per share on revenue of $5.13 billion in the latest quarter. Johnson Controls will release earnings before the markets open. Johnson Controls shares gained 0.5% to $37.44 in pre-market trading. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) reported better-than-projected results for the third quarter of fiscal year and also announced a four-for-one stock split. Apple's flagship product, the iPhone, fetched revenues of $26.42 billion during the quarter. Apple shares jumped 6.4% to $409.55 in the pre-market trading session.

(NASDAQ: AAPL) reported better-than-projected results for the third quarter of fiscal year and also announced a four-for-one stock split. Apple's flagship product, the iPhone, fetched revenues of $26.42 billion during the quarter. Apple shares jumped 6.4% to $409.55 in the pre-market trading session. Before the markets open, Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is projected to report a quarterly loss at $0.92 per share on revenue of $22.1 billion. Chevron shares gained 1.3% to $87.35 in pre-market trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor