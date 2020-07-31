10 Stocks To Watch For July 31, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $9.38 billion before the opening bell. Caterpillar shares rose 2.3% to $139.85 in pre-market trading.
- Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter. The company reported a 12% year-over-year rise in its daily active users. Facebook shares gained 6.5% to $249.75 in the pre-market trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE: JCI) to have earned $0.48 per share on revenue of $5.13 billion in the latest quarter. Johnson Controls will release earnings before the markets open. Johnson Controls shares gained 0.5% to $37.44 in pre-market trading.
- Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) reported better-than-projected results for the third quarter of fiscal year and also announced a four-for-one stock split. Apple's flagship product, the iPhone, fetched revenues of $26.42 billion during the quarter. Apple shares jumped 6.4% to $409.55 in the pre-market trading session.
- Before the markets open, Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is projected to report a quarterly loss at $0.92 per share on revenue of $22.1 billion. Chevron shares gained 1.3% to $87.35 in pre-market trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) reported upbeat results for its second quarter and issued strong sales forecast for the current quarter. Amazon shares jumped 5% to $3,204.60 in the pre-market trading session.
- Analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $10.39 billion before the opening bell. Merck shares rose 0.4% to $79.30 in pre-market trading.
- Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its second quarter and said it has more than 150,000 reservations for its new Bronco SUV. Ford shares climbed 3.3% to $6.96 in the pre-market trading session.
- Before the opening bell, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE: FCAU) is estimated to report a quarterly loss at $1.35 per share on revenue of $17.34 billion. Fiat Chrysler shares gained 3.3% to $10.85 in pre-market trading.
- Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter. Alphabet shares gained 0.6% to $1,547.15 in the pre-market trading session.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas