Earnings Scheduled For July 31, 2020
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Chevron Inc. (NYSE:CVX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.92 per share on revenue of $22.10 billion.
• Weyerhaeuser Inc. (NYSE:WY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion.
• Goodyear Tire & Rubber Inc. (NASDAQ:GT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $2.07 per share on revenue of $1.87 billion.
• American Axle & Mfg Hldgs Inc. (NYSE:AXL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.99 per share on revenue of $440.05 million.
• Booz Allen Hamilton Inc. (NYSE:BAH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $1.97 billion.
• Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $2.33 billion.
• Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $9.38 billion.
• Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.46 per share on revenue of $11.60 billion.
• Johnson Controls Intl Inc. (NYSE:JCI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $5.13 billion.
• Church & Dwight Co Inc. (NYSE:CHD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.
• Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Inc. (NYSE:FCAU) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.35 per share on revenue of $17.34 billion.
• Exxon Mobil Inc. (NYSE:XOM) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.62 per share on revenue of $38.16 billion.
• Colgate-Palmolive Inc. (NYSE:CL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $3.78 billion.
• Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $34.50 million.
• Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $281.30 million.
• Astronics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $110.03 million.
• Balchem Inc. (NASDAQ:BCPC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $161.35 million.
• Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $108.25 million.
• Phillips 66 Inc. (NYSE:PSX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.92 per share on revenue of $15.37 billion.
• Berry Global Group Inc. (NYSE:BERY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $2.98 billion.
• Cboe Global Markets, Inc. Common Stock Inc. (BATS:CBOE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $296.92 million.
• Capital Product Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:CPLP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $35.69 million.
• CTS Inc. (NYSE:CTS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $89.02 million.
• Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $3.47 billion.
• DSV Panalpina Inc. (OTC:DSDVY) is expected to report earnings for it's second quarter.
• Erste Group Bank Inc. (OTC:EBKDY) is expected to report earnings for it's second quarter.
• Embraer Inc. (NYSE:ERJ) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $613.05 million.
• GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Gol Intelligent Airlines Inc. (NYSE:GOL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.89 per share on revenue of $132.97 million.
• Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $749.39 million.
• Intl Cons Airlines Group Inc. (OTC:ICAGY) is estimated to report earnings for it's second quarter.
• Imperial Oil Limited Common Stock Inc. (AMEX:IMO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $9.24 billion.
• Itau Corpbanca Inc. (NYSE:ITCB) is estimated to report earnings for it's second quarter.
• KVH Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $32.05 million.
• Lazard Inc. (NYSE:LAZ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $502.54 million.
• L3Harris Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LHX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.62 per share on revenue of $4.47 billion.
• LyondellBasell Industries Inc. (NYSE:LYB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $5.66 billion.
• Merck & Co Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $10.39 billion.
• Nokia Inc. (NYSE:NOK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $5.70 billion.
• nVent Electric Inc. (NYSE:NVT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $436.16 million.
• Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $2.03 billion.
• OFS Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:OFS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $11.67 million.
• O2Micro Intl Inc. (NASDAQ:OIIM) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $17.00 million.
• Oxford Lane Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:OXLC) is expected to report earnings for it's first quarter.
• PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) is expected to report quarterly loss at $2.98 per share on revenue of $3.28 billion.
• PBF Logistics Inc. (NYSE:PBFX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $89.45 million.
• Public Service Enterprise Inc. (NYSE:PEG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $2.30 billion.
• Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $251.24 million.
• Piper Sandler Inc. (NYSE:PIPR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $237.04 million.
• PNM Resources Inc. (NYSE:PNM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $345.12 million.
• Portland General Electric Inc. (NYSE:POR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $455.84 million.
• Phillips 66 Partners Inc. (NYSE:PSXP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $365.82 million.
• NatWest Group PLC ADR Inc. (NYSE:RBS) is expected to report earnings for it's second quarter.
• Stellus Capital Inv Inc. (NYSE:SCM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $14.53 million.
• Shell Midstream Partners Inc. (NYSE:SHLX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $136.97 million.
• US Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.51 per share on revenue of $143.57 million.
• Snap-on Inc. (NYSE:SNA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.83 per share on revenue of $704.97 million.
• Spirit Realty Cap Inc. (NYSE:SRC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $113.88 million.
• TransAlta Inc. (NYSE:TAC) is expected to report earnings for it's second quarter.
• West Japan Railway Inc. (OTC:WJRYY) is expected to report earnings for it's first quarter.
• W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $288.53 million.
• AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.19 per share on revenue of $10.08 billion.
• Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $110.00 million.
• Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTC:DSEEY) is expected to report earnings for it's first quarter.
• IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $589.98 million.
• Mazda Motor Inc. (OTC:MZDAY) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Ruth's Hospitality Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.53 per share on revenue of $28.51 million.
• Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $928.26 million.
• WisdomTree Inv Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $58.96 million.
• Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $558.52 million.
• VF Inc. (NYSE:VFC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.67 per share on revenue of $981.63 million.
• ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $516.61 million.
• Aon Inc. (NYSE:AON) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.93 per share on revenue of $2.55 billion.
• CBRE Group Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $5.04 billion.
• Immunogen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $14.59 million.
• ASE Technology Holding Co Inc. (NYSE:ASX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $3.47 billion.
• Takeda Pharmaceutical Inc. (NYSE:TAK) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MFG) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
