Earnings Scheduled For July 31, 2020

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Chevron Inc. (NYSE:CVX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.92 per share on revenue of $22.10 billion.

• Weyerhaeuser Inc. (NYSE:WY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion.

• Goodyear Tire & Rubber Inc. (NASDAQ:GT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $2.07 per share on revenue of $1.87 billion.

• American Axle & Mfg Hldgs Inc. (NYSE:AXL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.99 per share on revenue of $440.05 million.

• Booz Allen Hamilton Inc. (NYSE:BAH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $1.97 billion.

• Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $2.33 billion.

• Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $9.38 billion.

• Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.46 per share on revenue of $11.60 billion.

• Johnson Controls Intl Inc. (NYSE:JCI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $5.13 billion.

• Church & Dwight Co Inc. (NYSE:CHD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.

• Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Inc. (NYSE:FCAU) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.35 per share on revenue of $17.34 billion.

• Exxon Mobil Inc. (NYSE:XOM) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.62 per share on revenue of $38.16 billion.

• Colgate-Palmolive Inc. (NYSE:CL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $3.78 billion.

• Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $34.50 million.

• Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $281.30 million.

• Astronics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $110.03 million.

• Balchem Inc. (NASDAQ:BCPC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $161.35 million.

• Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $108.25 million.

• Phillips 66 Inc. (NYSE:PSX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.92 per share on revenue of $15.37 billion.

• Berry Global Group Inc. (NYSE:BERY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $2.98 billion.

• Cboe Global Markets, Inc. Common Stock Inc. (BATS:CBOE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $296.92 million.

• Capital Product Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:CPLP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $35.69 million.

• CTS Inc. (NYSE:CTS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $89.02 million.

• Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $3.47 billion.

• DSV Panalpina Inc. (OTC:DSDVY) is expected to report earnings for it's second quarter.

• Erste Group Bank Inc. (OTC:EBKDY) is expected to report earnings for it's second quarter.

• Embraer Inc. (NYSE:ERJ) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $613.05 million.

• GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Gol Intelligent Airlines Inc. (NYSE:GOL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.89 per share on revenue of $132.97 million.

• Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $749.39 million.

• Intl Cons Airlines Group Inc. (OTC:ICAGY) is estimated to report earnings for it's second quarter.

• Imperial Oil Limited Common Stock Inc. (AMEX:IMO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $9.24 billion.

• Itau Corpbanca Inc. (NYSE:ITCB) is estimated to report earnings for it's second quarter.

• KVH Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $32.05 million.

• Lazard Inc. (NYSE:LAZ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $502.54 million.

• L3Harris Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LHX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.62 per share on revenue of $4.47 billion.

• LyondellBasell Industries Inc. (NYSE:LYB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $5.66 billion.

• Merck & Co Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $10.39 billion.

• Nokia Inc. (NYSE:NOK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $5.70 billion.

• nVent Electric Inc. (NYSE:NVT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $436.16 million.

• Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $2.03 billion.

• OFS Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:OFS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $11.67 million.

• O2Micro Intl Inc. (NASDAQ:OIIM) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $17.00 million.

• Oxford Lane Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:OXLC) is expected to report earnings for it's first quarter.

• PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) is expected to report quarterly loss at $2.98 per share on revenue of $3.28 billion.

• PBF Logistics Inc. (NYSE:PBFX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $89.45 million.

• Public Service Enterprise Inc. (NYSE:PEG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $2.30 billion.

• Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $251.24 million.

• Piper Sandler Inc. (NYSE:PIPR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $237.04 million.

• PNM Resources Inc. (NYSE:PNM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $345.12 million.

• Portland General Electric Inc. (NYSE:POR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $455.84 million.

• Phillips 66 Partners Inc. (NYSE:PSXP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $365.82 million.

• NatWest Group PLC ADR Inc. (NYSE:RBS) is expected to report earnings for it's second quarter.

• Stellus Capital Inv Inc. (NYSE:SCM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $14.53 million.

• Shell Midstream Partners Inc. (NYSE:SHLX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $136.97 million.

• US Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.51 per share on revenue of $143.57 million.

• Snap-on Inc. (NYSE:SNA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.83 per share on revenue of $704.97 million.

• Spirit Realty Cap Inc. (NYSE:SRC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $113.88 million.

• TransAlta Inc. (NYSE:TAC) is expected to report earnings for it's second quarter.

• West Japan Railway Inc. (OTC:WJRYY) is expected to report earnings for it's first quarter.

• W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $288.53 million.

• AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.19 per share on revenue of $10.08 billion.

• Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $110.00 million.

• Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTC:DSEEY) is expected to report earnings for it's first quarter.

• IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $589.98 million.

• Mazda Motor Inc. (OTC:MZDAY) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Ruth's Hospitality Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.53 per share on revenue of $28.51 million.

• Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $928.26 million.

• WisdomTree Inv Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $58.96 million.

• Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $558.52 million.

• VF Inc. (NYSE:VFC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.67 per share on revenue of $981.63 million.

• ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $516.61 million.

• Aon Inc. (NYSE:AON) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.93 per share on revenue of $2.55 billion.

• CBRE Group Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $5.04 billion.

• Immunogen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $14.59 million.

• ASE Technology Holding Co Inc. (NYSE:ASX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $3.47 billion.

• Takeda Pharmaceutical Inc. (NYSE:TAK) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.



Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MFG) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.