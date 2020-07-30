Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Apple Shares Breach $400 After Tech Giant Announces Record Quarter, Stock Split
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 30, 2020 4:58pm   Comments
Share:
Apple Shares Breach $400 After Tech Giant Announces Record Quarter, Stock Split

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares crossed over the $400 threshold and are trading in record territory after the company announced forecast-beating results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2020. The company also announced a four-for-one stock split.

Key Apple Statistics: The company reported third-quarter earnings per share of $2.58 compared to $2.18 in the year-ago quarter. Analysts, on average, estimated EPS of $2.04 for the quarter, according to the Yahoo database.

Revenues rose 11% year-over-year from $53.84 billion to $59.7 billion, exceeding the consensus estimate of $52.25 billion. Product revenues accounted for 78% of the total.

International sales accounted for 60% of the total revenues, Apple said. In the second quarter, international sales made up 62% of the total.

"Apple's record June quarter was driven by double-digit growth in both Products and Services and growth in each of our geographic segments," said CEO Tim Cook.

Apple Revenues, Broken Up By Product, Geography: Apple's flagship product, the iPhone, fetched revenues of $26.42 billion, contributing 44.3% to the top-line. The Street had modeled iPhone revenues of $22.2 billion.

The Services business ringed in revenues of $13.16 billion or 22% of the total revenues.

Mac, iPad and wearables, home and accessories accounted for $7.08 billion, $6.58 billion and $6.45 billion of revenues, respectively.

Geographically, Americas contributed $27.02 billion or 45.3% to the top-line. Europe, Greater China, Japan and rest of Asia-Pacific reported revenues of $14.17 billion, $9.33 billion, $4.97 billion and $4.20 billion, respectively.

"The record business results drove our active installed base of devices to an all-time high in all of our geographic segments and all major product categories," said Luca Maestri, Apple's CFO.

Other Key Metrics: Apple's gross margin expanded from 37.6% in the year-ago quarter to 38%.

The company said it generated a record operating cash flow of $16.3 billion during the third quarter.

Apple Announces Stock Split, Dividend: The company said its board has approved a four-for-one stock split, with the stock beginning to trade on a split-adjusted basis Aug. 31.

The board also declared a cash dividend of 82 cents per share.

Related Link: CEOs Of Amazon, Apple, Facebook And Google Defend Companies During Congressional Antitrust Testimony

Apple Outlook: The consensus fourth-quarter estimates call for Apple to report EPS of $2.78 on revenues of $61.54 billion.

For the fiscal year 2020, analysts estimate EPS of $12.43 and revenues of $264.1 billion.

The spotlight is now on the impending iPhone 12 launch. The stage is set for a massive, pent-up iPhone cycle heading into the fall, both in the key China region and globally, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives said.

AAPL Stock: Apple shares have gained about 30% in the year-to-date period. For the second quarter, the stock gained a steeper 44%.

In after-hours trading, the stock was surging 4.77% to $403.13.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

August Outlook: Politics Likely To Be In Play As New Month Gets Started
Earnings Expected Moves For Amazon, Apple, Facebook And Alphabet
Qualcomm Analysts Hail Huawei Settlement As Asserting Company's 5G Tech Leadership
3 Things To Look For In Apple's Q3 Earnings Report
4 Gaming Stocks That Could Entertain Any Investor
Bring Your "A" Game: Amazon, Apple, Alphabet (And FB) Get Ready To Report After Close
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Guidance Dividends Stock Split Top Stories After-Hours Center Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com