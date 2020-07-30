Spectrum Brands Holdings's Earnings Outlook
Spectrum Brands Holdings (NYSE: SPB) announces its next round of earnings this Friday, July 31. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Friday's Q3 earnings announcement.
Earnings and Revenue
Analysts predict Spectrum Brands Holdings will report earnings of $0.93 per share on revenue of $928.26 million. Spectrum Brands Holdings EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $1.35. Revenue was $1.02 billion. If the company were to post earnings in-line with the consensus estimate when it reports Friday, EPS would be down 31.11%. Sales would be down 6.06% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q2 2020
|Q1 2020
|Q4 2019
|Q3 2019
|EPS Estimate
|0.42
|0.33
|1.10
|1.24
|EPS Actual
|0.91
|0.20
|1.13
|1.35
|Revenue Estimate
|875.25 M
|900.21 M
|987.21 M
|1.00 B
|Revenue Actual
|937.80 M
|871.50 M
|993.00 M
|1.02 B
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings are up 10.24%.
Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Spectrum Brands Holdings is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/98b246pi
Posted-In: Earnings