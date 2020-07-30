Spectrum Brands Holdings's Earnings Outlook

Spectrum Brands Holdings (NYSE: SPB) announces its next round of earnings this Friday, July 31. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Friday's Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Spectrum Brands Holdings will report earnings of $0.93 per share on revenue of $928.26 million. Spectrum Brands Holdings EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $1.35. Revenue was $1.02 billion. If the company were to post earnings in-line with the consensus estimate when it reports Friday, EPS would be down 31.11%. Sales would be down 6.06% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 EPS Estimate 0.42 0.33 1.10 1.24 EPS Actual 0.91 0.20 1.13 1.35 Revenue Estimate 875.25 M 900.21 M 987.21 M 1.00 B Revenue Actual 937.80 M 871.50 M 993.00 M 1.02 B

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings are up 10.24%.

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Spectrum Brands Holdings is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/98b246pi