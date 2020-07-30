Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

VF Earnings Preview

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 30, 2020 1:17pm   Comments
Share:

VF (NYSE: VFC) releases its next round of earnings this Friday, July 31. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q1 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

VF EPS is expected to be around $-0.67, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $981.63 million. VF reported a per-share profit of $0.30 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $2.27 billion. If the company were to post earnings in-line with the consensus estimate when it reports Friday, sales would have fallen 57.51% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2019 Q1 2019
EPS Estimate 0.13 1.21 1.31 0.3
EPS Actual 0.10 1.23 1.26 0.3
Revenue Estimate 2.31 B 3.44 B 3.42 B 2.24 B
Revenue Actual 2.10 B 3.38 B 3.39 B 2.27 B

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 26.62%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release.

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. VF is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/vfc/mediaframe/39562/indexl.html

 

Related Articles (VFC)

Zuckerberg Tells Facebook Employees He's Not Going To Change Policies In Response To Advertiser Boycott
Facebook Analyst Says Verizon Boycott Increases Risk Of 'Snowball Effect'
Verizon Hits The Pause Button On Facebook Advertisements In Support Of Civil Rights Campaign
Ben & Jerry's Joins Advertising Boycott On Facebook's Platforms To Protest Alleged Inaction Over Racism
Notable Insider Buys Last Week: Cigna, Fox, Uber And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.