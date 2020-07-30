VF Earnings Preview

VF (NYSE: VFC) releases its next round of earnings this Friday, July 31. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q1 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

VF EPS is expected to be around $-0.67, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $981.63 million. VF reported a per-share profit of $0.30 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $2.27 billion. If the company were to post earnings in-line with the consensus estimate when it reports Friday, sales would have fallen 57.51% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 EPS Estimate 0.13 1.21 1.31 0.3 EPS Actual 0.10 1.23 1.26 0.3 Revenue Estimate 2.31 B 3.44 B 3.42 B 2.24 B Revenue Actual 2.10 B 3.38 B 3.39 B 2.27 B

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 26.62%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release.

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. VF is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/vfc/mediaframe/39562/indexl.html