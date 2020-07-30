A Preview Of ITT's Earnings

ITT (NYSE: ITT) unveils its next round of earnings this Friday, July 31. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for ITT's Q2 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see ITT reporting earnings of $0.38 per share on sales of $516.61 million. In the same quarter last year, ITT reported EPS of $0.93 on revenue of $719.90 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Friday, EPS would have fallen 59.14%. Sales would be down 17.62% on a year-over-year basis. ITT's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 EPS Estimate 0.74 0.91 0.90 0.89 EPS Actual 0.80 0.99 0.97 0.93 Revenue Estimate 627.07 M 717.25 M 707.02 M 701.90 M Revenue Actual 663.30 M 719.10 M 711.90 M 719.90 M

Stock Performance

Shares of ITT were trading at $59.89 as of July 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 0.54%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. ITT is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here: https://www.itt.com/investors/events