A Preview Of Aon's Earnings
On Friday, July 31, Aon (NYSE: AON) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.
Earnings and Revenue
Sell-side analysts expect Aon's EPS to be near $1.93 on sales of $2.55 billion. In the same quarter last year, Aon posted EPS of $1.87 on sales of $2.61 billion. If the company were to report in-line earnings when it publishes results Friday, quarterly profit would be up 3.21%. Sales would have fallen 22.73% from the same quarter last year. Aon's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:
|Quarter
|Q1 2020
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2019
|Q2 2019
|EPS Estimate
|3.66
|2.47
|1.43
|1.87
|EPS Actual
|3.68
|2.53
|1.45
|1.87
|Revenue Estimate
|3.30 B
|2.85 B
|2.45 B
|2.68 B
|Revenue Actual
|3.22 B
|2.88 B
|2.38 B
|2.61 B
Stock Performance
For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 7.27%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.
Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Aon is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2400647/CCDB827AA9E237ABF1514F667832EB3E
