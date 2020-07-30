A Preview Of Aon's Earnings

On Friday, July 31, Aon (NYSE: AON) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Aon's EPS to be near $1.93 on sales of $2.55 billion. In the same quarter last year, Aon posted EPS of $1.87 on sales of $2.61 billion. If the company were to report in-line earnings when it publishes results Friday, quarterly profit would be up 3.21%. Sales would have fallen 22.73% from the same quarter last year. Aon's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 EPS Estimate 3.66 2.47 1.43 1.87 EPS Actual 3.68 2.53 1.45 1.87 Revenue Estimate 3.30 B 2.85 B 2.45 B 2.68 B Revenue Actual 3.22 B 2.88 B 2.38 B 2.61 B

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 7.27%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Aon is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2400647/CCDB827AA9E237ABF1514F667832EB3E