Preview: CBRE Group's Earnings

CBRE Group (NYSE: CBRE) unveils its next round of earnings this Friday, July 31. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for CBRE Group's Q2 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on CBRE Group management projections, analysts predict EPS of $0.42 on revenue of $5.04 billion. In the same quarter last year, CBRE Group reported EPS of $0.81 on revenue of $5.71 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 48.15% decrease in the company's earnings. Sales would have fallen 6.67% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 EPS Estimate 0.72 1.35 0.79 0.77 EPS Actual 0.75 1.32 0.79 0.81 Revenue Estimate 5.40 B 6.91 B 5.73 B 5.57 B Revenue Actual 5.89 B 7.12 B 5.92 B 5.71 B

Stock Performance

Shares of CBRE Group were trading at $43.02 as of July 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 20.35%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. CBRE Group is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.cbre.com%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fevents%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2406000&sessionid=1&key=4DAE1749204F477F813A1EFABB21DC4B®Tag=&sourcepage=register