Fiat Chrysler Automobiles's Earnings: A Preview

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE: FCAU) announces its next round of earnings this Friday, July 31. Here is Benzinga's look at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Fiat Chrysler Automobiles reporting a loss of $1.35 per share on revenue of $17.34 billion. In the same quarter last year, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles posted EPS of $0.65 on sales of $29.68 billion. If the company were to report in-line earnings when it publishes results Friday, earnings would be down 307.69%. Sales would be down 16.55% on a year-over-year basis. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 EPS Estimate 0.05 1.03 0.93 0.66 EPS Actual -0.33 1.10 0.88 0.65 Revenue Estimate 20.78 B 33.03 B 30.79 B 30.77 B Revenue Actual 22.68 B 33.20 B 29.78 B 29.68 B

Stock Performance

Shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles were trading at $10.92 as of July 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 19.71%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release.

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is scheduled to hold the call at 08:00:00 ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/oykcm7xo