A Preview Of AbbVie's Earnings

On Friday, July 31, AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering AbbVie modeled for quarterly EPS of $2.19 on revenue of $10.08 billion. AbbVie reported a per-share profit of $2.260 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $8.26 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be down 3.1%. Revenue would be up 21.01% from the same quarter last year. AbbVie's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 EPS Estimate 2.25 2.19 2.30 2.20 EPS Actual 2.42 2.21 2.33 2.26 Revenue Estimate 8.33 B 8.70 B 8.38 B 8.10 B Revenue Actual 8.62 B 8.70 B 8.48 B 8.26 B

Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie were trading at $97.04 as of July 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 46.93%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. AbbVie is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/u7bci37u