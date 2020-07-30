Merck & Co's Earnings Outlook

On Friday, July 31, Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Merck & Co earnings of $1.04 per share. Revenue will likely be around $10.39 billion, according to the consensus estimate. Merck & Co reported a per-share profit of $1.30 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $11.76 billion. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 20.0% decline in the company's earnings. Revenue would be down 9.34% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 EPS Estimate 1.34 1.15 1.24 1.16 EPS Actual 1.50 1.16 1.51 1.30 Revenue Estimate 11.46 B 11.98 B 11.63 B 10.96 B Revenue Actual 12.06 B 11.87 B 12.40 B 11.76 B

Stock Performance

Shares of Merck & Co were trading at $79.34 as of July 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 6.82%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Merck & Co is scheduled to hold the call at 08:00:00 ET and can be accessed here: https://onlinexperiences.com/scripts/Server.nxp?LASCmd=AI:4;F:QS!10100&ShowUUID=0A98C37B-4869-4FDF-927E-F53E6E27E50C&LangLocaleID=1033&Referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.merck.com%2Fhome%2Fdefault.aspx