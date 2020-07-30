Caterpillar's Earnings: A Preview

Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) announces its next round of earnings this Friday, July 31. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Friday's Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $0.64 and sales around $9.38 billion. Caterpillar EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $2.83. Sales were $14.43 billion. If the company were to report in-line earnings when it publishes results Friday, earnings would be down 77.39%. Revenue would have fallen 14.1% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 EPS Estimate 1.69 2.37 2.89 3.12 EPS Actual 1.60 2.63 2.66 2.83 Revenue Estimate 10.92 B 13.41 B 13.49 B 14.44 B Revenue Actual 10.63 B 13.14 B 12.76 B 14.43 B

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Caterpillar are up 10.18%.

Considering these returns, shareholders will likely be feeling unsatisfied going into this earnings release.

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Caterpillar is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ci5hz2dw