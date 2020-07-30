Market Overview

Why Overstock Is Trading Higher Today

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 30, 2020 10:39am   Comments
Why Overstock Is Trading Higher Today

Overstock (NASDAQ: OSTK) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter EPS and sales results.

The company reported quarterly earnings of 84 cents per share, which is a 221.74% increase over losses of $(0.69) per share from the same period last year. The company also reported quarterly sales of $783 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $597.60 million by 31.02%

Overstock.com is a United States-based online retailer that provides products and services through websites. The company offers a broad range of products, including furniture and home decor, jewelry, watches, apparel and accessories, BMMG, electronics, and other items.

Overstock was trading up 23.38% at $74.94 per share on Thursday at the time of publication. The company set a new 52-week high earlier today of $75.49 and has a 52-week low of $2.53.

