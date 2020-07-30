The Daily Dash: Earnings, Earnings And Hackers?

The Daily Dash is a quick look at what is happening in the freight ecosystem. In today's edition, several large carriers and suppliers are among those that have reported earnings in the past 24 to 36 hours, with a mixed bag of results. The companies include Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA), ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCB), Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC), U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: USX) and C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW). Plus, how hackable are ELDs and why is diesel engine maker Cummins so interested in hydrogen?

A risk worth taking?

The introduction of electronic logging devices (ELDs) brought a new worry to fleets and truck drivers — hacking. The connected devices, it was said, could provide access to hackers. Now, the FBI has warned the industry about just such a scenario. But should we be concerned?

John Gallagher has more on what the experts say: ELD risk gets new scrutiny after FBI warnings

Down, but not out

Less-than-truckload carrier Saia reported a decline in second-quarter revenue because of the COVID-19 pandemic but indicated shipment volume improved from May into June.

Noi Mahoney has more details on Saia's performance: SAIA reports decrease in revenue during second quarter

It's all about cost control

ArcBest Corp. managed costs effectively and that led to an earnings beat, the company said. ArcBest said flexibility within its driver contracts allowed it to manage capacity fluctuations.

Todd Maiden has more on other steps the company took: Cost control leads Q2 beat; July trends improve

Riding the hydrogen train

As diesel's role in vehicle power stagnates and more interest develops in making hydrogen the fuel of the future, Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) is hedging its bets with a new business unit focused on developing hydrogen power solutions.

Alan Adler has more on Cummins' hydrogen strategy: Cummins dives into hydrogen as traditional engine business stalls

Doug Clark has seen a lot in his more than 40 years in the industry. That's why his perspective on technology in the third-party logistics world is so important. Clark sat down with FreightWaves President George Abernathy to discuss technology advancements and more.

John Kingston has more from the conversation held during the FreightWaves 3PL Summit: TIA interim head Clark's view of 3PL tech reflects 40 years of dealing with it

