Recap: Tradeweb Markets Q2 Earnings

Shares of Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) rose 0.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 20.00% year over year to $0.30, which beat the estimate of $0.29.

Revenue of $212,107,000 rose by 11.35% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $212,360,000.

Looking Ahead

Tradeweb Markets hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 30, 2020

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wn5ow23z

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $69.06

Company's 52-week low was at $33.23

Price action over last quarter: down 5.47%

Company Description

Tradeweb Markets Inc is involved in building and operating electronic marketplaces for its network of clients across the financial ecosystem. Its network is comprised of clients across the institutional, wholesale and retail client sectors, including asset managers, hedge funds, insurance companies, central banks, banks and dealers, proprietary trading firms and retail brokerage and financial advisory firms, as well as regional dealers. The company generates maximum revenue from the institutional client. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.