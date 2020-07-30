Allegiance Bancshares: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 27.27% year over year to $0.48, which beat the estimate of $0.24.

Revenue of $52,409,000 rose by 6.06% year over year.

Looking Ahead

Allegiance Bancshares hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Allegiance Bancshares hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 30, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/abtx/mediaframe/39322/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $38.95

Company's 52-week low was at $20.88

Price action over last quarter: down 3.96%

Company Description

Allegiance Bancshares Inc is a Texas-based holding company. The company through its subsidiary provides diversified commercial banking services to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. Its objective is to grow and strengthen its community banking franchise by deploying its super-community banking strategy and by pursuing select strategic acquisitions in the Houston metropolitan area. The company offers business checking and loans, money market accounts, treasury management, certificates of deposit, and ebanking.