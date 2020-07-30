Market Overview

Recap: Carlyle Group Q2 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 30, 2020 7:41am   Comments
Shares of Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 66.67% over the past year to $0.41, which beat the estimate of $0.36.

Revenue of $582,200,000 rose by 5.72% year over year, which beat the estimate of $479,060,000.

Guidance

Carlyle Group hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Carlyle Group hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 30, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xarrjw2p

Technicals

52-week high: $34.98

52-week low: $15.21

Price action over last quarter: Up 33.50%

Company Description

The Carlyle Group Inc is a diversified multi-product global alternative asset management firm. The company operates in four business segment which includes Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, Investment Solutions. The group's maximum revenue is generated from America.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

