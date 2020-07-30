Recap: Carlyle Group Q2 Earnings
Shares of Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share decreased 66.67% over the past year to $0.41, which beat the estimate of $0.36.
Revenue of $582,200,000 rose by 5.72% year over year, which beat the estimate of $479,060,000.
Guidance
Carlyle Group hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Carlyle Group hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Jul 30, 2020
Time: 08:30 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xarrjw2p
Technicals
52-week high: $34.98
52-week low: $15.21
Price action over last quarter: Up 33.50%
Company Description
The Carlyle Group Inc is a diversified multi-product global alternative asset management firm. The company operates in four business segment which includes Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, Investment Solutions. The group's maximum revenue is generated from America.