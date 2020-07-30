Generac: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Generac Holdings (NYSE:GNRC) moved higher by 3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 16.67% year over year to $1.40, which beat the estimate of $0.89.

Revenue of $546,848,000 up by 0.91% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $476,570,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $2,314,200,000 and $2,380,320,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 30, 2020

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/p5sy7w32

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $140.73

Company's 52-week low was at $69.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 49.78%

Company Overview

Generac Holdings Inc designs and manufactures power generation equipment and other engines- powered products serving residential, commercial, oil, gas, and other industrial markets. It offers standby generators, and portable and mobile generators for a variety of applications. In addition, the company offers lighting, heating, pumps, and outdoor power equipment. Generac reports sales in multiple divisions: residential, commercial and industrial, and others. The company has the capability to produce a wide range of engine products from certain stationary generator solutions to much larger multimegawatt systems. Sales generated in the United States account for the majority of total sales.