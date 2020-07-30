Unitil: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Unitil (NYSE:UTL) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 22.22% year over year to $0.21, which missed the estimate of $0.22.

Revenue of $83,900,000 decreased by 0.59% year over year, which missed the estimate of $88,940,000.

Looking Ahead

Unitil hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Unitil hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 30, 2020

Time: 02:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bffnjpiv

Technicals

52-week high: $65.76

Company's 52-week low was at $39.33

Price action over last quarter: down 6.11%

Company Overview

Unitil Corp is a holding company, through its subsidiaries it is engaged in local distribution of electricity and natural gas throughout its service territories in the states of New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Maine. It reports three segments namely utility gas operations, utility electric operations and non-regulated.