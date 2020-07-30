Market Overview

Endurance International Group: Q2 Earnings Insights

July 30, 2020
Shares of Endurance International Group Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 160.00% over the past year to $0.03, which beat the estimate of $0.02.

Revenue of $273,987,000 decreased by 1.52% year over year, which beat the estimate of $272,510,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 30, 2020

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/f4aax4mp

Price Action

52-week high: $6.69

52-week low: $1.31

Price action over last quarter: Up 179.74%

Company Profile

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based platform solutions designed to help small- and medium-sized businesses. The company has three segments which are Web Presence, Domains, and Email Marketing. It generates maximum revenue from the Web Presence segment. Geographically, it generates maximum revenue from the United States. The company brands include Bluehost, HostGator, Constant Contact, iPage, SiteBuilder, BigRock, Domain.com, BuyDomains, SinglePlatform, Mojo, and ResellerClub.

 

