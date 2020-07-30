ConnectOne Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 35.09% over the past year to $0.37, which missed the estimate of $0.39.

Revenue of $60,790,000 rose by 33.52% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $61,300,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

ConnectOne Bancorp hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 30, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/cnob/mediaframe/39909/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $26.50

52-week low: $8.86

Price action over last quarter: down 1.82%

Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp Inc is a holding company. The company through its holding provides banking services including lending, depository, and related financial services to commercial, industrial and governmental customers. It is managed as one segment: a community bank. It generates revenue from net interest income.