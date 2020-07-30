ConnectOne Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Insights
Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share fell 35.09% over the past year to $0.37, which missed the estimate of $0.39.
Revenue of $60,790,000 rose by 33.52% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $61,300,000.
Outlook
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
ConnectOne Bancorp hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Details Of The Call
Date: Jul 30, 2020
Time: 10:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/cnob/mediaframe/39909/indexr.html
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $26.50
52-week low: $8.86
Price action over last quarter: down 1.82%
Company Profile
ConnectOne Bancorp Inc is a holding company. The company through its holding provides banking services including lending, depository, and related financial services to commercial, industrial and governmental customers. It is managed as one segment: a community bank. It generates revenue from net interest income.