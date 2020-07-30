Recap: Pitney Bowes Q2 Earnings

Shares of Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) moved higher by 9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 80.95% over the past year to $0.04, which beat the estimate of ($0.01).

Revenue of $837,492,000 decreased by 2.71% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $705,820,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Pitney Bowes hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 30, 2020

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/i8eqfb3i

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $5.50

Company's 52-week low was at $1.67

Price action over last quarter: Up 20.56%

Company Description

Pitney Bowes is a global technology company that offers e-commerce solutions to its clients. The company provides various products and services such as domestic delivery, return and fulfillment, cross-border shipping solutions, sorting services for large volumes of postal mails, technological solutions to enable digital mailing, shipping, and other services. The company operates through three business segments: global e-commerce, presort services, and SendTech Solutions. The company generates roughly half of its revenue through the SendTech Solutions segment, and most of its revenue is earned in the United States.