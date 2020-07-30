Recap: Masco Q2 Earnings

Shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 4.55% over the past year to $0.84, which beat the estimate of $0.66.

Revenue of $1,764,000,000 declined by 22.46% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,660,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Masco hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 30, 2020

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.masco.com%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2396221&sessionid=1&key=DBBE6A7C627D71138584C4A60B3ADEEC®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $56.50

52-week low: $27.04

Price action over last quarter: Up 37.28%

Company Overview

Masco is a global leader in home improvement and building products. The company's $4 billion plumbing segment, led by the Delta and Hansgrohe brands, sells faucets, showerheads, and other related plumbing components. The $2.7 billion decorative architectural segment primarily sells paints and other coatings under the Behr and Kilz brands. Masco sold its Milgard and U.K. windows businesses in 2019 for more than $725 million and sold its cabinetry business for $1 billion in first quarter 2020.