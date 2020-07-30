Recap: Xylem Q2 Earnings

Shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL) moved lower by 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 49.37% over the past year to $0.40, which beat the estimate of $0.25.

Revenue of $1,160,000,000 declined by 13.75% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,090,000,000.

Guidance

Q3 revenue expected to be between $1,115,000,000 and $1,166,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 30, 2020

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/htk5q8ku

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $89.34

52-week low: $54.62

Price action over last quarter: Up 22.38%

Company Overview

Xylem is a global leader in water technology and offers a wide range of solutions, including the transport, treatment, testing, and efficient use of water for customers in the utility, industrial, commercial, and residential sectors. Xylem was spun off from ITT in 2011. Based in Rye Brook, New York, Xylem has a presence in over 150 countries and employs 16,200. The company generated $5.2 billion in revenue and $727 million in adjusted operating income in 2019.