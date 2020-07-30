Market Overview

Dunkin Brands Group: Q2 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 30, 2020 7:34am   Comments
Shares of Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) rose 1.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 43.02% over the past year to $0.49, which beat the estimate of $0.48.

Revenue of $287,376,000 decreased by 20.03% year over year, which beat the estimate of $277,440,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 30, 2020

Time: 07:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/s5gyo7jt

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $84.73

Company's 52-week low was at $38.51

Price action over last quarter: Up 17.27%

Company Description

Dunkin' Brands, through Dunkin' Donuts (83% of system sales) and Baskin-Robbins (17%), generates revenue through franchise royalties and rent payments, sales of ice cream products to franchisees, and sales at company-owned stores. Based on systemwide sales of $12.2 billion in 2019, Dunkin' is the second- largest global beverage and snack chain behind Starbucks. There are more than 13,100 Dunkin' Donuts (9,600 U.S. and 3,500 international) and almost 8,200 Baskin-Robbins locations worldwide (2,500 U.S. and 5,700 international).

 

