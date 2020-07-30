Market Overview

Linde: Q2 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 30, 2020 8:02am
Shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN) rose 0.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 3.83% year over year to $1.90, which beat the estimate of $1.65.

Revenue of $6,377,000,000 decreased by 11.43% year over year, which beat the estimate of $6,290,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Linde hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 30, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://investors.linde.com/events-presentations

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $248.88

Company's 52-week low was at $146.71

Price action over last quarter: Up 29.18%

Company Overview

After the 2018 merger of Praxair and Linde, the combined entity, Linde plc, emerged as the largest industrial gas supplier in the world, with combined 2019 revenue of approximately $28 billion. Linde has a diversified portfolio with a strong presence across the globe and across all key end markets, including chemicals and energy, manufacturing, healthcare, and metals.

 

