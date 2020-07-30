Southern: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Southern (NYSE:SO) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 2.50% year over year to $0.78, which beat the estimate of $0.67.

Revenue of $4,620,000,000 decreased by 9.38% year over year, which missed the estimate of $4,910,000,000.

Outlook

Southern hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 30, 2020

Time: 01:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.southerncompany.com%2Finformation-for-investors%2Finvestor-information%2Fwebcasts-and-presentations%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2374594&sessionid=1&key=CCD6DB4CB60C0B7B79900DFD530812A5®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $71.10

Company's 52-week low was at $41.96

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.80%

Company Profile

Southern Co. is one of the largest utilities in the U.S. The company distributes electricity and natural gas to approximately 9 million customers in nine states. It owns 50 gigawatts of generating capacity, primarily for serving regulated customers in Georgia, Alabama, and Mississippi. Wholly owned unregulated Southern Power Co. owns over 11 gigawatts of mostly renewable energy capacity and sells the electricity primarily under long-term power sales agreements. The solar and wind farms are located in Southern's regulated jurisdictions but also in Texas, California, and other states.