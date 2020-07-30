Southern: Q2 Earnings Insights
Shares of Southern (NYSE:SO) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share fell 2.50% year over year to $0.78, which beat the estimate of $0.67.
Revenue of $4,620,000,000 decreased by 9.38% year over year, which missed the estimate of $4,910,000,000.
Outlook
Southern hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Conference Call Details
Date: Jul 30, 2020
Time: 01:00 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.southerncompany.com%2Finformation-for-investors%2Finvestor-information%2Fwebcasts-and-presentations%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2374594&sessionid=1&key=CCD6DB4CB60C0B7B79900DFD530812A5®Tag=&sourcepage=register
Technicals
52-week high: $71.10
Company's 52-week low was at $41.96
Price action over last quarter: Up 1.80%
Company Profile
Southern Co. is one of the largest utilities in the U.S. The company distributes electricity and natural gas to approximately 9 million customers in nine states. It owns 50 gigawatts of generating capacity, primarily for serving regulated customers in Georgia, Alabama, and Mississippi. Wholly owned unregulated Southern Power Co. owns over 11 gigawatts of mostly renewable energy capacity and sells the electricity primarily under long-term power sales agreements. The solar and wind farms are located in Southern's regulated jurisdictions but also in Texas, California, and other states.