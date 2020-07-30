Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Newmont: Q2 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 30, 2020 8:03am   Comments
Share:

Shares of Newmont (NYSE:NEM) moved lower by 1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 166.67% year over year to $0.32, which missed the estimate of $0.33.

Revenue of $2,365,000,000 rose by 4.79% year over year, which missed the estimate of $2,370,000,000.

Outlook

Newmont hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 30, 2020

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fpro.benzinga.com%2Fdashboard%2F&eventid=2403610&sessionid=1&key=9D2317EEE2A4454B3462A9807D6CCAD2&regTag=&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $70.30

Company's 52-week low was at $33.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 8.73%

Company Profile

Newmont is the world's largest gold producer. In 2019, the company produced 6.3 million attributable ounces of gold and 624 million attributable gold equivalent ounces from the sale of byproducts. On a long-term basis, the company expects to produce 6.2 to 6.7 million ounces of annual gold production while driving all-in sustaining costs down to $800 per $900 per ounce. In comparison, 2019 AISC was $966 per ounce.

 

Related Articles (NEM)

Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2020
Unusually Large Newmont Option Trades Suggest Gold Prices Could Be Headed Even Higher
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Cramer Welcomes 3 Stocks To His COVID-19 Index, Kicks Out 3 Others
Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Pinterest, Nokia And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com