Northrop Grumman: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) rose 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 18.77% year over year to $6.01, which beat the estimate of $5.32.

Revenue of $8,884,000,000 up by 5.06% year over year, which beat the estimate of $8,630,000,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $22.00 and $22.40.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $35,300,000,000 and $35,600,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 30, 2020

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vw626og9

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $385.00

52-week low: $263.31

Price action over last quarter: down 4.66%

Company Profile

Northrop Grumman is a defense contractor that is diversified across short-cycle and long-cycle businesses. The firm's segments include aeronautics, mission systems, defense services, and space systems. The company's aerospace segment creates the fuselage for the massive F-35 program and produces various piloted and autonomous flight systems. Mission systems creates a variety of sensors and processors for defense hardware. The defense systems segment is a mix between a long-range missile manufacturer and a defense IT service provider. Finally, the company's space systems segment produces various space structures, sensors, and satellites.