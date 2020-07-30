TAL Education: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) fell 4.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 333.33% year over year to $0.13, which beat the estimate of $0.02.

Revenue of $910,664,000 higher by 29.58% year over year, which beat the estimate of $886,930,000.

Guidance

Q2 revenue expected to be between $1,078,000,000 and $1,105,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 30, 2020

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://apac.directeventreg.com/der/toRegistration.action

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $79.77

52-week low: $30.78

Price action over last quarter: Up 42.24%

Company Description

Founded in 2003, TAL Education is one of the leading K-12 after-school tutoring providers in China. The firm offers tutoring services to students from pre-school to the twelfth grade via small classes, one-on-one personalized premium services, and online courses. In fourth-quarter fiscal 2020, TAL's small classes account for 68% of its revenue, one-on-one 8%, and Xueersi.com 24%. Its tutoring services cover the core academic subjects in China's school curriculum, such as Math (K-12), English (K-12), Chinese (K-12), Physics (Grade 8-12), Chemistry (Grade 9-12), and Biology (Grade 10-12). TAL's learning centers currently cover 70-plus cities in China and a total of 871 learning centers. In fourth-quarter fiscal 2020, current normal priced long-term course student enrolment was 4.65 million.