DuPont de Nemours: Q2 Earnings Insights
Shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) fell 1.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were down 27.84% over the past year to $0.70, which beat the estimate of $0.59.
Revenue of $4,828,000,000 declined by 11.70% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $4,700,000,000.
Guidance
Q3 EPS expected between $0.71 and $0.73.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Jul 30, 2020
Time: 08:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1337932&tp_key=8d946c28d0
Price Action
52-week high: $73.80
52-week low: $28.33
Price action over last quarter: Up 26.07%
Company Profile
DuPont is a diversified global specialty chemicals company created in 2019 from the DowDuPont merger and subsequent separations. Its portfolio includes chemicals and downstream products that serve the automotive, electronics and communication, construction, and safety and protection industries. DuPont benefits from the ability to produce patented specialty chemicals that command pricing power. Noteworthy products include Kevlar, Tyvek, and Nomex that tend to have a wide range of applications across multiple industries.