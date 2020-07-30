Valero Energy: Q2 Earnings Insights
Shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) fell 1.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were down 182.78% year over year to ($1.25), which beat the estimate of ($1.40).
Revenue of $10,397,000,000 decreased by 64.07% year over year, which missed the estimate of $15,940,000,000.
Guidance
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Conference Call Details
Date: Jul 30, 2020
Time: 10:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/valero/mediaframe/39233/indexl.html
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $101.99
Company's 52-week low was at $31.00
Price action over last quarter: down 5.34%
Company Overview
Valero Energy is one of the largest independent refiners in the United States. It operates 14 refineries with a total throughput capacity of 3.1 million barrels a day in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Valero also owns 14 ethanol plants with capacity of 1.7 billion gallons of ethanol a year and holds a 50% stake in Diamond Green Diesel, which has capacity to produce 275 million gallons per year of renewable diesel.