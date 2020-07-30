Market Overview

Brunswick: Q2 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 30, 2020 8:10am   Comments
Shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC) moved higher by 2.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 31.72% over the past year to $0.99, which may not compare to the estimate of $0.45.

Revenue of $987,800,000 decreased by 15.14% year over year, which beat the estimate of $807,280,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Brunswick hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 30, 2020

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/w8gjijh2

Price Action

52-week high: $72.47

Company's 52-week low was at $25.22

Price action over last quarter: Up 63.88%

Company Overview

Brunswick Corp is the leader in several recreational sectors. The firm is the leading boat manufacturer, and its brands include Mercury and Mariner outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser inboard engines; and Boston Whaler, and Bayliner boats. It is also the leading manufacturer of fitness equipment, under the Life Fitness and Hammer Strength brands. The firm also manufactures billiards equipment under the Brunswick and Contender brands.

 

