Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Stocks To Watch For July 30, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 30, 2020 4:45am   Comments
Share:
10 Stocks To Watch For July 30, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) to report quarterly earnings at $2.04 per share on revenue of $ 52.25 billion after the closing bell. Apple shares gained 0.2% to $380.90 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts are expecting Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) to have earned $1.01 per share on revenue of $16.97 billion for the recent quarter. Procter & Gamble will release earnings before the markets open. Procter & Gamble shares gained 0.3% to $128.67 in pre-market trading.
  • QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter and issued strong forecast for the current quarter, after resolving its licensing dispute with Huawei Technologies. QUALCOMM shares climbed 10.7% to $102.96 in the pre-market trading session.
  • After the markets close, Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $8.21 per share on revenue of $37.37 billion. Alphabet shares rose 0.3% to $1,527.98 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts expect Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $17.4 billion after the closing bell. Facebook shares rose 0.2% to $233.75 in pre-market trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) reported upbeat results for its second quarter and issued a strong guidance. PayPal shares rose 1.3% to $187.00 in the pre-market trading session.
  • After the closing bell, Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is estimated to post a quarterly loss of $1.17 per share on revenue of $15.95 billion. Ford shares slipped 0.6% to $6.88 in pre-market trading.
  • Wall Street expects United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $17.48 billion before the opening bell. UPS shares rose 1% to $124.90 in pre-market trading.
  • O'Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: ORLY) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter. O'Reilly Automotive shares climbed 7.3% to $489.05 in the pre-market trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) to have earned $1.46 per share on revenue of $81.53 billion for the latest quarter. Amazon will release earnings after the markets close. Amazon shares rose 0.4% to $3,046.00 in pre-market trading.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + AMZN)

Apple Faces Fresh EU Antitrust Complaint Filed By Messaging App Telegram
Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2020
Apple Under Multi-State Bipartisan Probe Over Alleged Slowing Down Of Older iPhones: Report
Huawei Becomes The World's Largest Smartphone Supplier As China Sales Remain High During Pandemic
Apple Offered Amazon Steep Discounts On App Store Fee To Lure Its Video Streaming App
Thursday Is Bringing A Shower of Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com