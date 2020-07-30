10 Stocks To Watch For July 30, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) to report quarterly earnings at $2.04 per share on revenue of $ 52.25 billion after the closing bell. Apple shares gained 0.2% to $380.90 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts are expecting Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) to have earned $1.01 per share on revenue of $16.97 billion for the recent quarter. Procter & Gamble will release earnings before the markets open. Procter & Gamble shares gained 0.3% to $128.67 in pre-market trading.
- QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter and issued strong forecast for the current quarter, after resolving its licensing dispute with Huawei Technologies. QUALCOMM shares climbed 10.7% to $102.96 in the pre-market trading session.
- After the markets close, Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $8.21 per share on revenue of $37.37 billion. Alphabet shares rose 0.3% to $1,527.98 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts expect Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $17.4 billion after the closing bell. Facebook shares rose 0.2% to $233.75 in pre-market trading.
- Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) reported upbeat results for its second quarter and issued a strong guidance. PayPal shares rose 1.3% to $187.00 in the pre-market trading session.
- After the closing bell, Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is estimated to post a quarterly loss of $1.17 per share on revenue of $15.95 billion. Ford shares slipped 0.6% to $6.88 in pre-market trading.
- Wall Street expects United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $17.48 billion before the opening bell. UPS shares rose 1% to $124.90 in pre-market trading.
- O'Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: ORLY) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter. O'Reilly Automotive shares climbed 7.3% to $489.05 in the pre-market trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) to have earned $1.46 per share on revenue of $81.53 billion for the latest quarter. Amazon will release earnings after the markets close. Amazon shares rose 0.4% to $3,046.00 in pre-market trading.
