10 Stocks To Watch For July 30, 2020

Analysts are expecting Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) to have earned $1.01 per share on revenue of $16.97 billion for the recent quarter. Procter & Gamble will release earnings before the markets open. Procter & Gamble shares gained 0.3% to $128.67 in pre-market trading.

Analysts expect Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $17.4 billion after the closing bell. Facebook shares rose 0.2% to $233.75 in pre-market trading.

