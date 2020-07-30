Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2020

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 30, 2020 4:05am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $3.23 billion.

• Moody's Inc. (NYSE:MCO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.19 per share on revenue of $1.24 billion.

• Mednax Inc. (NYSE:MD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $555.92 million.

• Ambev Inc. (NYSE:ABEV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $1.71 billion.

• Allegiance Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $0.24.

• AGCO Inc. (NYSE:AGCO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $1.80 billion.

• Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.37 per share on revenue of $37.71 million.

• Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.58 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.

• A.O. Smith Inc. (NYSE:AOS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $661.22 million.

• Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $501.60 million.

• Arrow Electronics Inc. (NYSE:ARW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $6.36 billion.

• AstraZeneca Inc. (NYSE:AZN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $6.28 billion.

• Bank Bradesco Inc. (NYSE:BBD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $4.76 billion.

• Brunswick Inc. (NYSE:BC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $807.28 million.

• BGC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $522.40 million.

• Blueprint Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:BPMC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $2.14 per share on revenue of $6.60 million.

• Banco Santander Chile Inc. (NYSE:BSAC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $657.76 million.

• Anheuser-Busch InBev Inc. (NYSE:BUD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $9.18 billion.

• Carrier Global Inc. (NYSE:CARR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $3.72 billion.

• Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $95.25 million.

• CBIZ Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $226.97 million.

• Clarivate Inc. (NYSE:CCC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $286.68 million.

• Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (NYSE:CFR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $355.28 million.

• Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $479.06 million.

• Compugen Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEN) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.48 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.

• Columbus McKinnon Inc. (NASDAQ:CMCO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $135.15 million.

• Comcast Inc. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $23.58 billion.

• CNH Industrial Inc. (NYSE:CNHI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $4.19 billion.

• ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $61.30 million.

• Consolidated Comms Hldgs Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $321.57 million.

• Cohu Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $142.37 million.

• Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $563.02 million.

• ConocoPhillips Inc. (NYSE:COP) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.58 per share on revenue of $4.00 billion.

• CoreSite Realty Inc. (NYSE:COR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $149.87 million.

• Crescent Point Energy Inc. (NYSE:CPG) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $705.31 million.

• CRA International Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $111.43 million.

• Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $246.93 million.

• Carpenter Tech Inc. (NYSE:CRS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $441.85 million.

• Credit Suisse Group Inc. (NYSE:CS) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Customers Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $95.10 million.

• Diebold Nixdorf Inc. (NYSE:DBD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $830.33 million.

• DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE:DD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $4.71 billion.

• Dunkin Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $279.66 million.

• DSP Gr Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $28.00 million.

• Dover Motorsports Inc. (NYSE:DVD) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Dawson Geophysical Inc. (NASDAQ:DWSN) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Airbus Inc. (OTC:EADSY) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• East Japan Railway Inc. (OTC:EJPRY) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Elanco Animal Health Inc. (NYSE:ELAN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $593.57 million.

• Eros International Inc. (NYSE:EROS) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Community Bankers Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:ESXB) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $382.67 million.

• FTI Consulting Inc. (NYSE:FCN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $563.92 million.

• First Mid Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $31.10 million.

• Fresenius Medical Care Inc. (NYSE:FMS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $5.33 billion.

• Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Fuchs Petrolub Inc. (OTC:FUPBY) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Galiano Gold Inc. Inc. (AMEX:GAU) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Graham Inc. (NYSE:GHM) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $14.16 million.

• Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $242.52 million.

• Generac Hldgs Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $476.57 million.

• Genuine Parts Inc. (NYSE:GPC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $4.31 billion.

• Group 1 Automotive Inc. (NYSE:GPI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $1.97 billion.

• Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.53 per share on revenue of $371.95 million.

• Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.

• Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $131.23 million.

• Hitachi Inc. (OTC:HTHIY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $14.03 billion.

• Hubbell Inc. (NYSE:HUBB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.

• Idacorp Inc. (NYSE:IDA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $310.35 million.

• Indivior Inc. (OTC:INVVY) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• International Paper Inc. (NYSE:IP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $4.97 billion.

• iRadimed Inc. (NASDAQ:IRMD) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Integer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ITGR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $0.42.

• Kellogg Inc. (NYSE:K) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $3.30 billion.

• Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $2.79 billion.

• Kraft Heinz Inc. (NASDAQ:KHC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $6.52 billion.

• Kirkland Lake Gold Inc. (NYSE:KL) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Komatsu Inc. (OTC:KMTUY) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Kyocera Inc. (OTC:KYOCY) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Lawson Products Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $71.77 million.

• Lazydays Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $210.03 million.

• LKQ Inc. (NASDAQ:LKQ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $2.35 billion.

• Eli Lilly Inc. (NYSE:LLY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $5.77 billion.

• Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $56.62 million.

• Loral Space Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Lloyds Banking Group Inc. (NYSE:LYG) is estimated to report earnings for it' second quarter.
• Mediobanca Inc. (OTC:MDIBY) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• MGP Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $93.42 million.

• MiX Telematics Inc. (NYSE:MIXT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $27.12 million.

• Marsh & McLennan Inc. (NYSE:MMC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $4.19 billion.

• Magellan Midstream Inc. (NYSE:MMP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $558.03 million.

• Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE:MPW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $312.07 million.

• ArcelorMittal Inc. (NYSE:MT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.50 per share on revenue of $10.84 billion.

• Myers Industries Inc. (NYSE:MYE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $107.29 million.

• Newmont Inc. (NYSE:NEM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $2.37 billion.

• New Gold Inc. Inc. (AMEX:NGD) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $3.45 per share on revenue of $72.10 million.

• Navios Maritime Inc. (NYSE:NNA) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Northrop Grumman Inc. (NYSE:NOC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $5.32 per share on revenue of $8.64 billion.

• NovoCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCR) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• New Home Co Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Old Dominion Freight Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $900.35 million.

• OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $319.37 million.

• Office Props IT Inc. (NASDAQ:OPI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $148.11 million.

• ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $56.12 million.

• Oshkosh Inc. (NYSE:OSK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $1.55 billion.

• Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Patrick Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $407.87 million.

• Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $705.82 million.

• PG&E Inc. (NYSE:PCG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $4.31 billion.

• Provident Financial Inc. (NYSE:PFS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $72.23 million.

• Procter & Gamble Inc. (NYSE:PG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $16.95 billion.

• PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $358.71 million.

• Perficient Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $143.87 million.

• Royal Dutch Shell PLC Royal Dutch Shell PLC American Depositary Shares (Each representing two Class B Ordinary Shares) Inc. (NYSE:RDS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $60.09 billion.

• Repligen Inc. (NASDAQ:RGEN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $78.38 million.

• Shenandoah Inc. (NASDAQ:SHEN) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Schneider National Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• S&T Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $84.51 million.

• Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE:SWK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $2.90 billion.

• Molson Coors Beverage Inc. (NYSE:TAP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $2.45 billion.

• Telefonica Inc. (NYSE:TEF) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Teleflex Inc. (NYSE:TFX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $537.89 million.

• Millicom Intl Cellular Inc. (NASDAQ:TIGO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion.

• Taylor Morrison Home Inc. (NYSE:TMHC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $1.56 billion.

• Tennant Inc. (NYSE:TNC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $224.85 million.

• Total Inc. (NYSE:TOT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $39.25 billion.

• Tempur Sealy Intl Inc. (NYSE:TPX) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• TC Energy Inc. (NYSE:TRP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $2.38 billion.

• TriMas Inc. (NASDAQ:TRS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $183.14 million.

• Ultralife Inc. (NASDAQ:ULBI) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Unitil Inc. (NYSE:UTL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $88.94 million.

• Valero Energy Inc. (NYSE:VLO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.40 per share on revenue of $15.94 billion.

• WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $349.01 million.

• Willis Towers Watson Inc. (NASDAQ:WLTW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.63 per share on revenue of $1.63.

• Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $3.52 billion.

• World Acceptance Inc. (NASDAQ:WRLD) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $140.67 million.

• Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $2.66 billion.

• X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:XHR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.79 per share on revenue of $23.90 million.

• Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Ranpak Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PACK) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• American Tower Inc. (NYSE:AMT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $1.94 billion.

• Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $2.86 billion.

• Dana Inc. (NYSE:DAN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.79 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.

• Endurance Intl Gr Hldgs Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $272.51 million.

• Fujitsu Inc. (OTC:FJTSY) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $1.39 billion.

• Kirby Inc. (NYSE:KEX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $589.36 million.

• Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Masco Inc. (NYSE:MAS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $1.66 billion.

• NetScout Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $182.26 million.

• Panasonic Inc. (OTC:PCRFY) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $13.64 billion.

• Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $628.00 million.

• Sonic Automotive Inc. (NYSE:SAH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $2.16 billion.

• Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SBH) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $1.89 billion.

• Southern Inc. (NYSE:SO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $4.91 billion.

• Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:TW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $212.36 million.

• Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $2.34 billion.

• United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $17.40 billion.

• Visteon Inc. (NASDAQ:VC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $2.14 per share on revenue of $415.40 million.

• Wyndham Destinations Inc. (NYSE:WYND) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.84 per share on revenue of $346.26 million.

• Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.

• Yum Brands Inc. (NYSE:YUM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.

• Materialise Inc. (NASDAQ:MTLS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $47.81 million.

• Aptiv Inc. (NYSE:APTV) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.38 per share on revenue of $1.84 billion.

• AltaGas Inc. (OTC:ATGFF) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Cigna Inc. (NYSE:CI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $5.14 per share on revenue of $37.90 billion.

• CNX Resources Inc. (NYSE:CNX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $319.80 million.

• CNX Midstream Partners Inc. (NYSE:CNXM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $64.50 million.

• Eni Inc. (NYSE:E) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• W R Grace Inc. (NYSE:GRA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $398.81 million.

• Linde Inc. (NYSE:LIN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $6.29 billion.

• Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.61 per share on revenue of $8.83 million.

• TAL Education Inc. (NYSE:TAL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $886.93 million.

• BBVA Inc. (NYSE:BBVA) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• argenx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARGX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $2.70 per share on revenue of $22.22 million.

• Royal Dutch Shell PLC (NYSE:RDS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $64.24 billion.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.01 per share on revenue of $51.51 billion.

• Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $80.84 billion.

• Ford Motor Inc. (NYSE:F) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.25 per share on revenue of $15.44 billion.

• Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $17.35 billion.

• Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $8.10 per share on revenue of $37.32 billion.

• Arcosa Inc. (NYSE:ACA) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Advanced Disposal Servs Inc. (NYSE:ADSW) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Arlington Asset Inc. (NYSE:AI) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Ashford Inc. (Holding Company) Common Stock Inc. (AMEX:AINC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $96.04 million.

• Arthur J. Gallagher Inc. (NYSE:AJG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion.

• AMERISAFE Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $80.38 million.

• Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $-0.24.

• Apollo Commercial Real Inc. (NYSE:ARI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $62.91 million.

• Archrock Inc. (NYSE:AROC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $236.82 million.

• Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $23.04 million.

• AptarGroup Inc. (NYSE:ATR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $652.18 million.

• Altice USA Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $2.44 billion.

• Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• BioTelemetry Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $89.52 million.

• B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE:BGS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $498.85 million.

• Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:BHR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.45 per share on revenue of $16.71 million.

• Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:BIO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $503.82 million.

• Builders FirstSource Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $1.79 billion.

• Brooks Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $205.96 million.

• Buenaventura Mining Co Inc. (NYSE:BVN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $71.67 million.

• Beazer Homes USA Inc. (NYSE:BZH) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $427.40 million.

• Credit Acceptance Inc. (NASDAQ:CACC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.84 per share on revenue of $384.63 million.

• Casa Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $76.09 million.

• Chemours Inc. (NYSE:CC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.

• Cabot Oil & Gas Inc. (NYSE:COG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $304.04 million.

• Columbia Sportswear Inc. (NASDAQ:COLM) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.80 per share on revenue of $304.65 million.

• Camden Prop Trust Inc. (NYSE:CPT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $251.74 million.

• Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Cryolife Inc. (NYSE:CRY) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $50.47 million.

• Cousins Properties Inc. (NYSE:CUZ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $174.88 million.

• Covanta Holding Inc. (NYSE:CVA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $450.69 million.

• Cavco Indus Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Columbia Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:CXP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $70.95 million.

• Ducommun Inc. (NYSE:DCO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $145.53 million.

• Deckers Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:DECK) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.13 per share on revenue of $256.69 million.

• Delta Apparel, Inc. Common Stock Inc. (AMEX:DLA) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:DLR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $947.19 million.

• Deluxe Inc. (NYSE:DLX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $392.15 million.

• Dril-Quip Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $88.35 million.

• DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $2.93 billion.

• Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.

• Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $294.73 million.

• 8x8 Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $120.58 million.

• Eldorado Gold Inc. (NYSE:EGO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $112.41 million.

• Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.55 per share on revenue of $1.62 million.

• Erie Indemnity Inc. (NASDAQ:ERIE) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Energy Recovery Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $23.72 million.

• Eversource Energy Inc. (NYSE:ES) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $1.97 billion.

• Exact Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EXAS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.63 per share on revenue of $228.42 million.

• Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $3.41 per share on revenue of $635.75 million.

• Exponent Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $88.43 million.

• Federated Hermes Inc. (NYSE:FHI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $352.14 million.

• Flex Inc. (NASDAQ:FLEX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $4.94 billion.

• Flowserve Inc. (NYSE:FLS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $882.99 million.

• Floor & Decor Hldgs Inc. (NYSE:FND) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $415.94 million.

• FormFactor Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $159.23 million.

• Forrester Research Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $104.19 million.

• Fortress Transportation Inc. (NYSE:FTAI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $93.14 million.

• Forward Air Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $268.56 million.

• Griffon Inc. (NYSE:GFF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $535.87 million.

• Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $5.31 billion.

• Gaming and Leisure Props Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $258.28 million.

• Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $8.31 per share on revenue of $37.35 billion.

• GrubHub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $407.33 million.

• Goosehead Insurance Inc. (NASDAQ:GSHD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $24.51 million.g

• GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Haynes Intl Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Hartford Finl Servs Gr Inc. (NYSE:HIG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $5.02 billion.

• Hope Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $127.52 million.

• Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:HST) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.53 per share on revenue of $122.86 million.

• Hercules Cap Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $69.34 million.

• Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $108.45 million.

• Hub Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $780.32 million.

• Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $190.76 million.

• Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $160.00 thousand.

• World Fuel Services Inc. (NYSE:INT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $3.84 billion.

• Issuer Direct Corporation Common Stock Inc. (AMEX:ISDR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $3.99 million.

• Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $102.31 million.

• Kearny Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $38.41 million.

• Ladder Cap Inc. (NYSE:LADR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $70.47 million.

• Leaf Group Inc. (NYSE:LEAF) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $44.27 million.

• El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $95.89 million.

• LPL Finl Hldgs Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $1.36 billion.

• LTC Properties Inc. (NYSE:LTC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $36.83 million.

• Matthews International Inc. (NASDAQ:MATW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $353.29 million.

• Allscripts Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $399.69 million.

• Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $367.58 million.

• MGM Resorts Intl Inc. (NYSE:MGM) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.72 per share on revenue of $452.80 million.

• Macrogenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.92 per share on revenue of $12.74 million.

• Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $23.20 million.

• Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $29.00 million.

• MidWestOne Financial Gr Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $39.27 million.

• Molina Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:MOH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.57 per share on revenue of $4.71 billion.

• Marlin Business Services Inc. (NASDAQ:MRLN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $19.43 million.

• Mettler-Toledo Intl Inc. (NYSE:MTD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.20 per share on revenue of $643.58 million.

• Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $394.07 million.

• MasTec Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $1.53 billion.

• Mohawk Gr Hldgs Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $51.84 million.

• MagnaChip Semiconductor Inc. (NYSE:MX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $118.60 million.

• National Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:NATI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $304.45 million.

• Natus Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NTUS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $0.72.

• Envista Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NVST) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $340.63 million.

• NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $114.38 million.

• Corporate Office Props Inc. (NYSE:OFC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $133.98 million.

• OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE:ORC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $15.71 million.

• Petrobras Brasileiro Inc. (NYSE:PBR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $11.56 billion.

• Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras American Depositary Shares Inc. (NYSE:PBR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $11.07 billion.

• Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Inc. (NYSE:PEB) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.85 per share on revenue of $48.11 million.

• Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $253.43 million.

• Power Integrations Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $106.36 million.

• Pros Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $60.53 million.

• Quidel Inc. (NASDAQ:QDEL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $189.79 million.

• Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.54 per share on revenue of $39.17 million.

• Redfin Inc. (NASDAQ:RDFN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $184.94 million.

• B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Realogy Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RLGY) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Rogers Inc. (NYSE:ROG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $197.10 million.

• RealPage Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $278.77 million.

• Retrophin Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.55 per share on revenue of $47.08 million.

• Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE:RWT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $22.70 million.

• Socket Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Select Medical Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SEM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.

• Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.63 per share on revenue of $256.06 million.

• Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $93.08 million.

• SkyWest Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $329.89 million.

• SM Energy Inc. (NYSE:SM) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Solaris Oilfield Infra Inc. (NYSE:SOI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $11.55 million.

• SPS Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $74.35 million.

• SPX Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $0.46.

• Singapore Exchange Inc. (OTC:SPXCY) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• South State Inc. (NASDAQ:SSB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $211.37 million.

• Southwestern Energy Inc. (NYSE:SWN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $-0.03.

• Stryker Inc. (NYSE:SYK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $2.59 billion.

• The Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $39.50 million.

• Atlassian Corporation Inc. (NASDAQ:TEAM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $410.71 million.

• Terex Inc. (NYSE:TEX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.57 per share on revenue of $646.40 million.

• Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $87.15 million.

• Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $174.56 million.

• Universal Logistics Hldgs Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $255.00 million.

• Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $20.60 million.

• ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $6.83 million.

• Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.07 per share on revenue of $1.39 billion.

• Wrap Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WRTC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $740.00 thousand.

• World Wrestling Enter Inc. (NYSE:WWE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $228.40 million.

• United States Steel Inc. (NYSE:X) is expected to report quarterly loss at $2.82 per share on revenue of $1.84 billion.

• Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $723.95 million.

• XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:XPO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.73 per share on revenue of $3.38 billion.

• Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $240.55 million.

 

