Overview Of Value Stocks In The Energy Sector

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company’s future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the energy sector that may be worth watching:

Cypress Environmental (NYSE: CELP) - P/E: 4.38 Frontline (NYSE: FRO) - P/E: 6.02 QEP Resources (NYSE: QEP) - P/E: 1.16 North European Oil (NYSE: NRT) - P/E: 5.88 DHT Holdings (NYSE: DHT) - P/E: 6.95

This quarter, Cypress Environmental experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.23 in Q4 and is now -0.15. Its most recent dividend yield is at 15.56%, which has increased by 6.21% from 9.35% in the previous quarter.

Frontline’s earnings per share for Q1 sits at 0.91, whereas in Q4, they were at 0.54. The company’s most recent dividend yield sits at 15.82%, which has increased by 14.5% from 1.32% last quarter.

QEP Resources has reported Q2 earnings per share at -0.06, which has decreased by 128.57% compared to Q1, which was 0.21. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 3.02%, which has increased by 0.07% from last quarter’s yield of 2.95%.

North European Oil has reported Q2 earnings per share at 0.11, which has increased by 37.5% compared to Q1, which was 0.08. The company’s most recent dividend yield sits at 12.83%, which has increased by 7.11% from 5.72% last quarter.

DHT Holdings has reported Q1 earnings per share at 0.44, which has decreased by 6.38% compared to Q4, which was 0.47. The company’s most recent dividend yield sits at 23.45%, which has increased by 4.51% from 18.94% last quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.