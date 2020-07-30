Looking Into Sprouts Farmers Market's Return On Capital Employed

In Q2, Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ: SFM) saw a decline in both earnings and sales. Earnings decreased by 27.48% to $89.03 million, and sales dropped by 0.24% to $1.64 billion. In Q1, Sprouts Farmers Market earned $122.76 million and total sales reached $1.65 billion.

Why ROCE Is Significant

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed in a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth in a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share for shareholders in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q2, Sprouts Farmers Market posted an ROCE of 0.12%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders. In Sprouts Farmers Market's case, the positive ROCE ratio will be something investors pay attention to before making long-term financial decisions.

Q2 Earnings

Sprouts Farmers Market reported Q2 earnings per share at $0.59/share against analyst predictions of $0.34/share.