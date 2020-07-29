Recap: PTC Q3 Earnings

Shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) moved higher by 2.58% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 169.57% year over year to $0.62, which beat the estimate of $0.45.

Revenue of $351,721,000 higher by 18.98% year over year, which beat the estimate of $334,080,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $2.28 and $2.35.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $1,415,000,000 and $1,430,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 29, 2020

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/nzbtbkvy

Technicals

52-week high: $89.07

Company's 52-week low was at $43.90

Price action over last quarter: Up 21.34%

Company Profile

PTC offers high-end computer-assisted design (Creo) and product lifecycle management (Windchill) software as well as Internet of Things and AR industrial solutions. Founded in 1985, PTC has 28,000 customers, with revenue stemming mostly from North America (45%) and Europe (40%).