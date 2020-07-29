Recap: MKS Instruments Q2 Earnings

Shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) rose 4.07% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 48.62% over the past year to $1.62, which beat the estimate of $1.19.

Revenue of $544,300,000 rose by 14.80% year over year, which beat the estimate of $491,880,000.

Outlook

Q3 EPS expected between $1.55 and $1.95.

Q3 revenue expected to be between $535,000,000 and $585,000,000.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $126.65

Company's 52-week low was at $66.87

Price action over last quarter: Up 20.43%

Company Profile

MKS Instruments Inc is engaged in providing instruments, subsystems, and process control systems that can be used to measure, monitor, deliver, and control parameters of manufacturing processes. The reportable segments of the company are vacuum and analysis, and light and motion. The vacuum and analysis segments include analytical and control solutions, vacuum solutions, power, and plasma and reactive gas solutions products. The light and motion segment includes laser products, photonics products, and optics products. The company derives the majority revenue from the vacuum and analysis segment.