Blackbaud: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) rose 6.12% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 28.79% year over year to $0.85, which beat the estimate of $0.50.

Revenue of $231,991,000 up by 2.49% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $217,740,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Blackbaud hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

52-week high: $97.35

52-week low: $38.22

Price action over last quarter: Up 8.30%

Company Profile

Founded in 1981, Blackbaud provides a suite of software solutions targeted at the "social good" community, including nonprofits, foundations, corporations, education institutions, healthcare institutions, and individual activists. Through mergers, acquisitions, and organic product development, the company has also moved into related areas outside of core fundraising, notably into K-12 schools. Blackbaud enables more than $100 billion in donations annually across a customer base in excess of 40,000 customers in at least 50 countries.