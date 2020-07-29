Recap: Sturm Ruger & Co Q2 Earnings

Shares of Sturm Ruger & Co (NYSE:RGR) fell 4.54% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 200.00% year over year to $1.05, which missed the estimate of $1.23.

Revenue of $130,264,000 rose by 35.23% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $167,060,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Sturm Ruger & Co hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

52-week high: $80.50

52-week low: $38.44

Price action over last quarter: Up 42.59%

Company Overview

Sturm Ruger & Co Inc is engaged in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of firearms mainly to American customers. The company has two reportable operating segments: firearms and castings. It generates maximum revenue from firearms segment. The company offers products in three industry product categories, they are rifles, pistols, and revolvers. It also manufactures and sells investment castings made from steel alloys and metal injection molding.