Recap: Ultra Clean Holdings Q2 Earnings

Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT) moved higher by 9.79% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 257.14% year over year to $0.75, which beat the estimate of $0.47.

Revenue of $344,782,000 rose by 29.93% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $309,940,000.

Outlook

Q3 EPS expected between $0.56 and $0.72.

Q3 revenue expected between $320,000,000 and $360,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 29, 2020

Time: 06:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1131/35544

Technicals

52-week high: $30.00

Company's 52-week low was at $11.20

Price action over last quarter: Up 46.82%

Company Overview

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor capital equipment industry. The product range includes precision robotic solutions, gas delivery systems, a variety of industrial and automation production equipment products; subsystems that include wafer cleaning subsystems, chemical delivery modules, top-plate assemblies, frame assemblies, and process modules. Its customer base includes firms in semiconductor capital equipment industry, medical, energy, industrial, flat panel and research equipment industries. Its principal markets are North America, Asia, and Europe. Its largest end market by revenue is the United States.