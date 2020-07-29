Antero Resources: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) fell 4.22% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 76.19% over the past year to ($0.37), which missed the estimate of ($0.15).

Revenue of $484,911,000 declined by 52.27% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $934,250,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $4.80

52-week low: $0.64

Price action over last quarter: down 0.34%

Company Overview

Antero Resources, based in Denver, engages in the exploration for and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. At the end of 2019, the company reported proven reserves of 19 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. Production averaged approximately 3,221 million cubic feet of equivalent a day in 2019 at a ratio of 30% liquids and 70% natural gas.